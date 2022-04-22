Health secretary Sajid Javid has ordered a new chair for the Nottingham maternity scandal review which is looking into hundreds of cases of alleged poor care.

In a letter published late on Friday Mr Javid said there needed to be “urgent” changes to the way the review was being carried out and this included appointing the a former NHS trust chair Julie Dent to lead the review.

The health secretary’s letter comes after more than 100 bereaved families called for the review to be overhauled and the chair replaced by Donna Ockenden who chaired the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nottingham maternity scandal: Health secretary orders new chair of review into baby deaths