Nottingham maternity scandal: Donna Ockenden to chair new review

The Ockenden inquiry chair has been appointed to lead a new review into the Nottingham maternity scandal following campaigns by families.

Donna Ockenden, chair of the Shrewsbury maternity inquiry has been appointed as the new chair for the Nottingham it has been announced.

Her appointment comes after families campaigned for weeks for the NHS to appoint her as the new chair.

This follows concerns raised by families over the currrent review.

More to follow…

