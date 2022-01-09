Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out today?

Aaron Ramsdale has suggested he’ll be playing in Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a social media post.

The goalkeeper congratulated Steve Cook on signing for Nottingham this week and said “see you on Sunday”. The Gunners may have been expected to drop many key first team names as they are facing a Championship side but after their Liverpool match was postponed, more stars could appear.

Arsenal were set to play the Reds in the Carabao Cup on Thursday but it was called off after a Covid outbreak in the visitors’ squad.

This gives the Gunners more chance to rest from their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday with eight days between that match and their tie against Nottonhgam.

So who is due to line up for both teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.10pm on Sunday, 9 January at the City Ground.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 4.20pm.

Team news

For the hosts Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are out until February with knee injuries. While Djed Spence is expected to feature after returning against Huddersfield last time out.

Meanwhile for Arsenal Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sead Kolasinac is injured and not expected to feature while Calum Chambers is in doubt due to Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham: Samba; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Taylor, Zinckernagel

Arsenal: Leno; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Odds

Nottingham – 26/5

Draw – 3/1

Arsenal – 18/25

Prediction

Arsenal’s form of late has been impressive and they have bounced back from their disastrous start to the season. While Nottingham provides a challenge for the Premier league side, the top-flight club should come out on top. Nottingham 0-2 Arsenal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out today?