Not ‘Sardar Udham’ Or ‘Sherni’ But Tamil Film ‘Koozhangal’ Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars

It’s that time of the year again! India has zeroed its official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. Earlier, we had told you how Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham which has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and Amit Masurkar’s Sherni featuring Vidya Balan were shortlisted for the Oscars race along with 12 other titles. But both of the Hindi films and popular choices are out of the race as per the the Film Federation of India announcement which was decided upon by the jury of 15 members headed by Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun.

The decision came as a shock for fans and critics who were rooting for Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Explaining the decision of the jury, member Indraadip Dasgupta, told Times Of India, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.” He added that the film’s production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography of the film as well.

Another member of the jury, Sumit Basu, also added “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Meanwhile, the jury has selected Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) as India’s official entry among other contenders like Chhello Show, Mandela, Nayattu, Laila, Laila Aur Satt Geet, Bridge. It is presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. It is directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS and features newcomers Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shiva who has produced the film along with his fiance and actor Nayanthara took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to…” Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives… Can’t be prouder, happier and content,”

There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …. 🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰 “ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content 💝 pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2022.

Cover Image: Amazon Prime Video, Rowdy Pictures

