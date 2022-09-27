There has much chatter about the cast of Brahmastra 2 and names like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have come up for the leads so far. While Deepika made a blink-or-miss cameo as Amrita/Jalastra in the second half of Brahmastra, it was still unclear who would be playing Dev.

Netizens have chosen their Dev and said that it was definitely Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan playing the character, Hrithik has now reacted to these rumours and seemingly confirmed that he might be playing Dev. The actor is also rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film Ramayana.

As per IndianExpress, Roshan was asked about the two projects to which, Hrithik said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.” Meanwhile, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva was a huge success and featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of his neo-noir crime drama Vikram Vedha which is a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will also star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He will also be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for the movie Fighter which is touted as India’s first aerial action franchise.

Source Link : Not Ranveer Singh But Hrithik Roshan To Play Dev In 'Brahmastra 2'? Krrish Star Says 'There Is Potential'