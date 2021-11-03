‘Not even the sky is the limit’: Fans react to Lady Gaga’s British Vogue and Vogue Italia covers

Lady Gaga is being hailed as an “icon” after Vogue Italia and British Vogue revealed her as the cover star of their November and December issues.

The covers coincide with the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated House Of Gucci, a biopic about the marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga portrays the Gucci founder’s ex-wife, who was later convicted of hiring a hitman to kill him.

On the cover of British Vogue for the magazine’s December issue, she is dressed in a haute couture Schiaparelli dress which features dramatic gold, cloud-like sleeves and a deep plunging neckline.

The flamboyant dress has been accessorised with large studded Tiffany & Co earrings and a Boucheron “Serpent Bohème” necklace. To complete the look, she dons a teal cropped wig, red, glossy lips and iridescent eyeshadow.

For Vogue Italia’s November issue, she wears a haute couture Maison Valentino creation by Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli.

The cover features a close-up of Gaga’s face, accentuated with natural makeup and enclosed in a fuzzy, pastel-pink cocoon cape.

On Twitter, fans described the singer as “art”. “Lady Gaga reminding us every now and then of the icon that she is,” one person said.

Another wrote: “I don’t think I will ever be over this Vogue photoshoot. This is exactly what I wanted to see from her.”

“Lady Gaga really just woke up and decided to take over British Vogue,” a third person said.

Many users also praised the singer’s makeup on the cover of British Vogue.

“This 80’s punk rock hair and makeup, [oh my god] I’m obsessed with you Lady Gaga,” one tweet read.

On Instagram, both British Vogue and Vogue Italia have been sharing more photographs from Gaga’s cover shoots.

In one, she wears a multi-coloured Schiaparelli jacket featuring an Elizabethan ruffle collar. To complete the opulent look, she wears white lace Wing Weft gloves and a grey, Baroque wig.

“Not even the sky is the limit,” one Instagram user commented. Another said: “Dear Lord, she looks absolutely spectacular.”

The cover shoot also sees Gaga wear a dramatic, feathery creation from Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, a beaded Alexander McQueen headpiece and a black ruffled coat from Balenciaga.

In the interview, the singer revealed that she had used method acting to prepare for the role of Patrizia.

Gaga told the magazine she lived as the socialite for a year and a half. “I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she said.

When asked if she kept the accent off-camera too, she said: “I never broke. I stayed with her.”

