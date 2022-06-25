Not Alia Bhatt Or Deepika Padukone, THIS Actor Is Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Leading Lady; Watch Exclusive Video

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated period-action drama, Shamshera. Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor in the movie and it will mark the duo’s first collaboration on screen. Over the years Ranbir’s on screen jodi with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif has been loved by fans, but who is Ranbir’s favourite leading? Unfortunately, it his not his wife and Brahamstra co-star, Alia Bhatt, but this leading actress.

Mashable India asked Ranbir Kapoor, who is his favourite co-star to work with, and the actor’s response was a sweet surprise. Kapoor revealed that his favourite male co-star to work with was Saurab Shukla, with whom he has worked in three films and his favourite leading lady was none other than, Anushka Sharma. Kapoor and Sharma have worked together in two movies, Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The actor said, “I have so many favourite, well one of them is an actor I have worked on 3 films, his name is Saurab Shukla, I did Barfi, Jagga Jasoos and now Shamshera with him. But if I say leading lady, it is Anushka Sharma. I think we’re really good friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting and we have and we have a good creative energy between us.”

Watch the exclusive interview below.

