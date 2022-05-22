Norwich vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It already seems like some time ago that Norwich were relegated back down to the Championship for the second time in three seasons.

The Canaries have nothing to play for as we head into the final set of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with a home game against Tottenham all that separates them from the end of another dismal top flight campaign.

But Arsenal’s players and fans will not want them to wrap their hands in just yet. Mikel Arteta’s men are relying on Norwich to beat Spurs in order to leapfrog them into the final Champions League place.

Will it happen? It seems highly unlikely, but more surprising things have happened on the final day.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

Team news

Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour came off with ankle injuries in the 1-1 draw against Wolves and are doubts for the clash with Spurs. Dean Smith will still be without a number of other players – Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Christoph Zimmerman and Ozan Kabak.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Conte heading into the final game of the season. Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined, with Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon expected to be unavailable too after missing the win over Burnley.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis; Sorensen, Rupp; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Pukki.

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Odds

Norwich – 10/1

Draw – 11/2

Tottenham – 1/5

Prediction

It would be the ultimate example of ‘Spursyness’ to mess this one up on the final day. Expect some nervy moments but for Conte’s men to come through it to secure fourth place. 2-1 Tottenham.

