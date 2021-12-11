Norwich vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Norwich City host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s arrival at Carrow Road sparked an upturn in results, with Norwich taking five points from their first three games under his charge. Their momentum was brought to a swift half last time out against Tottenham, though, as the Canaries were swatted aside 3-0.

Norwich remain bottom of the table, however, there are only three points separating them from safety heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick’s interim reign at Manchester United got underway with a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, while a draw against Young Boys allowed the manager a chance to expirement with his new squad.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 11 December at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Milot Rashica, Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are out injured, while Brandon Williams is unable to face his parent club. Dean Smith is also waiting anxiously on the results of further Covid-19 tests, with some of the players within his squad suspected of being positive.

Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been ruled out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Odds

Norwich – 13/2

Draw – 18/5

Manchester United – 2/5

Prediction

Norwich have been an improved force since Dean Smith’s arrival, but Manchester United should have far too much quality and cruise to a comfortable victory. Norwich 0-4 Manchester United.

