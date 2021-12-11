Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Rangnick first press conference as interim Man United manager

Two newly installed managers go head-to-head on Saturday evening as Norwich City host Manchester United. Neither Daniel Farke nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were able to keep pace with hope and expectations for the two clubs, albeit at very different scales, but results have picked up since the coaching changes made.

The Canaries briefly moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after going four without defeat, but Dean Smith suffered his first loss last time out against Tottenham and there’s a huge job on if they are to avoid relegation. The gap to safety is currently just three points, but it’s increasingly looking like three from four to go down already. As for United, back-to-back wins have put them up to sixth, with Ralf Rangnick’s side narrowly seeing off Crystal Palace last weekend.

United are aiming to keep pace with the race for fourth and consistency is everything across the busy winter schedule. Follow all the team news and match updates from Norwich vs Man United below after the end of Liverpool vs Aston Villa:

Show latest update 1639239575 GOAL! Chelsea 2 – 1 Leeds ⚽️ 58 mins: Chelsea have come from behind to lead against Leeds at Stamford Bridge. A fortuitous penalty afforded Jorginho the chance to convert from the spot and as is his way he fird it home. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:19 1639239463 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa 57 mins: Matt Targett stops a long ball coming up to Mo Salah and boots it back down the pitch. Liverpool repsond by playing Salah in behind down the right wing. He drives into the box but can’t get around Targett. Instead he knocks it back to Alexander-Arnold who’s cross comes over to Robertson. Liverpool maintain the pressure on the Villa box, the ball bounces to Mane who shoots pulls his effort wide of goal! Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:17 1639239255 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa 54 mins: Save! Andy Robertson wins a corner for the Reds and swings it into the box himself. It’s a lovely cross for Virgil van Dijk to run on to. He breaks away from a huddle of players and meets the cross with a powerful header at goal. Martinez reacts well and palms the ball over the crossbar! Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:14 1639239114 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa 52 mins: Mings blocks a shot from Mane inside the box but Liverpool maintain possession. Twice Mo Salah breaks into the box, the first time his pass into the middle is defended and the second time he blasts a right footed shot wide of the near post. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:11 1639239021 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa 50 mins: Douglas Luiz swings a deep corner into the Liverpool box that Virgil van Dijk deals with and knocks out for a throw in. John McGinn and Thiago Alcantara come together in the middle of the pitch and Thiago goes down. He’s claiming that McGinn whacked him in the face but it was a slight tap from a trailing arm. Liverpool are awarded the free kick though. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:10 1639238867 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa 47 mins: Lovely from Salah who brings the ball under control rolls it away from Douglas Luiz and cuts inside of Matt Targett before flicking a cross over to Sadio Mane. Matty Cash jumps in front of the Liverpool forward and heads the ball out of the box. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:07 1639238750 Second half: Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway at Anfield. Can Aston Villa get something out of this game or will Liverpool continue their winning run and take the points? Lets find out. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:05 1639238454 Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa Steven Gerrard played 710 times for Liverpool in all competitions, the third-most in the Reds’ history. Former players managing against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League have lost 14 of their last 16 visits with just one win and one draw. (Getty Images) Michael Jones 11 December 2021 16:00 1639238299 Sign up to The Independent’s free weekly sports newsletters To sign up to our free sport newsletters for regular updates straight to your inbox. Whether you would like a weekly rundown direct from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney or you want weekly sport digest from our sport editor Ben Burrows you can sign up by clicking here and scrolling to the sport section. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 15:58 1639238108 Premier League scores Just the three Premier League games taking place right now and here are the half-time scores: Arsenal 2 – 0 Southampton Chelsea 1 – 1 Leeds Liverpool 0 – 0 Aston Villa Lots of goals in London and none at all in Merseyside. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 15:55

