Norway: At least 3 injured in 'random' stabbing attack

A person with a knife wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a village near Norway‘s capital, police said Friday.

The perpetrator has been arrested, police said, adding that they received the alert at 8.48 a.m.

The incident took place in Nore, a village in the Numedal valley not far from Oslo. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 said several ambulances, including air ambulances, were at the site, plus numerous police vehicles.

It was not immediately clear where in the village the attack took place. The Numedal school confirmed the incident on its website and said that its crisis management team was assisting the police and following up with the school’s students and staff.

William Scott, who was in the area delivering goods, told the VG newspaper he saw an injured woman lying on the ground.

“At first I thought it was a collision because there was a large pool of blood on the ground,” he said.

TV2 cited a witness saying bleeding victims came running from behind a convenience store. Pools of blood were seen on the asphalt, TV2 said.

The village which is surrounded by mountains, sits 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded in October when Espen Andersen Bråthen attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives.

Andersen Bråthen pleaded guilty at the start of his trial Wednesday. He also faces 11 counts of attempted murder for the attack in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Norway: At least 3 injured in 'random' stabbing attack