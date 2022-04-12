Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying team news, line-ups and more tonight

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent record.

The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 vicotry over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win from as many fixtures. Wiegman’s side have scored 63 times in their campaign so far and have yet to concede a goal – and striker Ellen White is now just four goals of Wayne Rooney’s England record .

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in October at Wembley, with Beth Mead scoring a late hat-trick, but the hosts will be desperate to pick points to boost their chances of beating Austria to a play-off place.

Kenny Shiels’ side have also been drawn in England’s group for the European Championship this summer so tonight’s fixture will be important to both teams in their preparations. A crowd of 16,000 at Windsor Park will be a record for a women’s match in Northern Ireland. Follow live updates from Northern Ireland vs England below:

