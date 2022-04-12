Northern Ireland vs England live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV

A record crowd for a women’s football international in Northern Ireland is expected at a sold-out Windsor Park as the hosts take on England in Belfast.

Kenny Shiels’ side suffered a significant set-back in their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup with defeat to Austria on Friday, and know that a victory over England may be their only hope of progressing.

The visitors are yet to concede in a perfect qualifying campaign, but were frustrated by Northern Ireland during the two sides’ meeting at Wembley last year.

The two will also meet at the European Championship this summer having been drawn in Group A.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifying encounter.

When and where is it?

England vs Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast is scheduled to kick-off at 7.55pm BST on Tuesday 12 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST. The game will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Team News

Ashley Hutton was the highest profile absentee from the Northern Ireland squad for these two qualifying fixtures as the defender continues to work her way back to full fitness. Kenny Shiels may again set up with a solid five-at-the-back formation that worked so well in the first half against England at Wembley in October.

Newly installed as captain through Euro 2022, Leah Williamson was forced to miss the 10-0 win over North Macedonia while going through concussion protocols. She will return to Sarina Wiegman’s defence, with Alex Greenwood and Lotte Wubben-Moy back at their clubs after leaving England camp due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland XI: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Burrows, Vance; Andrews, McCarron, Furness, Wade; Callaghan

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Stokes; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Mead, White, Hemp.

Odds

Northern Ireland win 18/1

Draw 12/1

England win 1/50

Prediction

Northern Ireland will be hopeful of keeping their visitors at bay as they did in October, but England’s superior fitness eventually told at Wembley, and may well do likewise in Belfast. Northern Ireland 1-6 England

