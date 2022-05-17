Northern Ireland Protocol: UK should ‘keep its word’, says Stephen Doughty

Shadow Foreign Minister Stephen Doughty has said that the UK should “keep its word” on the Northern Ireland Protocol after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss set out her intention to overwrite parts of the post-Brexit deal, proposing separate “green” and “red” lanes for goods.

“Does the government want to make other countries question whether we will keep our end of the bargain?” Doughty said.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said that the action from the UK was “damaging to trust”.

The European Union has threatened to retaliate with “all measures at its disposal.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.