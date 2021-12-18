North West is the only person who intimidates Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has admitted that the only person she is intimidated by is her eight-year-old daughter North West.

In an appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Thursday 16 December, the reality TV star said North is just like her father Kanye West.

When asked by Weiss about who she is most intimidated by, Kardashian said: “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter. She’s his twin,” she added.

The beauty mogul also addressed a recent incident when North went live on TikTok without her mother’s permission and captured her laying down in bed.

“In my household, there are rules, and she did feel really bad about that,” Kardashian said, adding that North had later learned her activities had gone viral on social media.

“She apologised to me, and she said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble’.”

North West is Kardashian’s oldest child. She shares three other children with West; Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

During the podcast appearance, Kardashian also weighed in on cancel culture, calling it the “most ridiculous thing”.

Explaining her view, she said she is “all about rehabilitation and free speech” and that people should not be cancelled for inappropriate thongs they said as a teenager if they have since changed.

“I believe that if we cancel someone based on something they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand,” she said.

The mother of four also fanned rumours that she is currently dating Pete Davidson. The comedian has regularly appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live comedy show since 2014.

When asked to name her favourite SNL cast member, Kardashian called the question a “set-up”, before responding: “You know who it is.”

