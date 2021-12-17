North Shropshire by-election result: Lib Dems win ‘safe’ seat in shocking blow for Johnson’s Conservatives

The Lib Dems have won the North Shropshire by-election in what ranks as one of the most astonishing British electoral results ever.

Helen Morgan took the seat with 17,957 votes compared to Conservative rival Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032.

It comes just two years after the Conservatives won the seat with a 23,000 majority; and means the area will not have a blue MP for the first time in more than a century.

The result will now raise immediate questions about Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Tory party – with many local activists blaming a series of Downing Street scandals and missteps for the horror result.

Speaking after she was announced as the victor at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Ms Morgan – who lives in the constituency village of Harmer Hill – said the result sent a clear message to Mr Johnson’s government.

“Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people,” she said. “They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’.

“Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.”

Ms Morgan added that “thousands of lifelong” Tory voters have been left “dismayed” by the PM’s “lack of decency and [are] fed up with being taken for granted”.

“Tonight the people of North Shropshire have said ‘enough is enough’. They have said you are unfit to lead and they want a change,” she said.

“Thank you most of all to the people of North Shropshire, not just for support throughout this campaign but for all the hard work and sacrifices you have made throughout this past two years.”

Turn out was 46.3 per cent.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link North Shropshire by-election result: Lib Dems win ‘safe’ seat in shocking blow for Johnson’s Conservatives