North Shropshire by-election news – live: Polls close in vote to decide Owen Paterson’s replacement

Candidates in the North Shropshire by-election (Getty Images)

Votes in the North Shropshire by-election tonight are being counted in the contest for a successor to Tory MP Owen Paterson, who has stepped down after being found to have broken lobbying rules.

Polls closed at 10pm in the West Midlands constituency that is a Conservative safe seat.

The result is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Paterson represented the constituency for 24 years until his resignation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s botched attempt to shield him from a 30-day suspension.

Mr Johnson had attempted to get his party to lead a review of the standards rules for MPs after Mr Paterson was found to have breached lobbying rules for two companies paying him £100,000 a year.

After public scrutiny, Mr Paterson resigned and said he wanted to escape the “cruel world of politics”.

The by-election also comes after the PM’s authority was in doubt after almost 100 Tory rebels voted against the coronavirus restrictions in his newly-enacted ‘plan B’.

Asked on Wednesday if Mr Johnson would quit if his party loses North Shropshire, the PM’s press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.”

Show latest update 1639695275 Vote count underway in North Shropshire Less than an hour ago, polls closed in the North Shropshire by-election and the counting of votes has started. The result is expected to be announced in the early hours of tomorrow (Friday) morning. Lamiat Sabin 16 December 2021 22:54 1639658941 In images: Votes are cast at the North Shropshire by-election A placard for Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst lays broken on the ground as people cast their votes Salopians arrive at the Horeb Welsh Methodist Church to cast their votes Voters leave the polls Sam Hancock 16 December 2021 12:49 1639658146 Time for a decision on NI Protocol, warns DUP Some Brexit news now. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will warn European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic that it is decision time over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The pair are due to meet later on Thursday. In a statement ahead of the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said he will make it clear that his party’s continued participation in the Stormont Assembly is “not sustainable in the absence of action to remove the Irish Sea border”. “I have shown respect and goodwill by giving space for the current talks to succeed, but regrettably this has not been reciprocated,” he said ahead of the talks. Sir Jeffrey continued with a warning: “If the European Union wish to protect the political institutions in Northern Ireland, then they must seize this opportunity. Failure to do so, will lead to the inevitable consequences which I outlined on 9 September. “It is now decision time for the EU. The time for talking is now over. Matters must now be brought to a head.” DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Wikimedia Commons) Sam Hancock 16 December 2021 12:35 1639656188 Government refuses to rule out 3.8% rail fare rise Transport secretary Grant Shapps has refused to out a 3.1 per cent hike to rail fares when challenged by Labour in the Commons. Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said such an increase would be “brutal”. The Labour MP said: “Ahead of a tough Christmas, people across this country are paying the price of Tory inflation.” Shapps responded: “She’s right about inflation of course, but it is a global post-pandemic issue, rather than specific to this country, and that’s why the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced a series of measures, including a big uplift in the living wage of 6.6 per cent, outclassing even inflation.” Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 12:03 1639655070 Tory MPs attack Chris Whitty for ‘running the show’ with Christmas party advice Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show” – despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions. Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker laid into the chief medical officer after he urged the public not to mix at festive events unless they “really matter to them”. Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick has the story: Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:44 1639654786 Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch next week. It is understood the decision was a precaution amid the rapid spread of the new variant of Covid-19. ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship has suggested it could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead. My colleague Kate Ng has more details below: Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:39 1639654269 PM denies claims he’s announced ‘unofficial’ lockdown In a clip for broadcasters to be published later, Boris Johnson denied that he has introduced lockdown by stealth. He said: “What we have is the additional protection of the vaccines, and the ability to test. “So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if that’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is to get a test and to make sure that you’re being cautious. “But we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we’re not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get boosted.” Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:31 1639654063 Tory North Shropshire by-election candidate admitted party reports came up on door The Conservative candidate in the North Shropshire by-election admitted that reports of lockdown-busting parties in Westminster came up on the doorstep while he was canvassing for votes. Although people were predominantly concerned with local issues, they reacted with a mix of “upset and anger” to allegations Tory staff held gathering during Covid lockdowns, Neil Shastri-Hurst told The Times yesterday. According to the paper Lesley Fisher, a retired school teacher who lives in Oswestry, said Boris Johnson has “lost the confidence of the people”. Meanwhile in Whitchurch Brian Ashley, 70, a van driver, says PM is “brainy man” and his advisers have been “snitching” on him. Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:27 1639653632 Demands for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty Labour is demanding an apology after a Conservative MP said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty should “defer” to Boris Johnson over advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period. Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary aide in the Ministry of Justice, hit out after Prof Whitty said people should “deprioritise” unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the prime minister insists he is not ordering the cancellation of Christmas parties. Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:20 1639652694 PM accused of ‘lie to parliament’ over huge Foreign Office staff cuts Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations of lying to parliament, after wrongly denying that the Foreign Office is planning to slash staff numbers by 10 per cent. Senior Tory MP Tom Tugendhat protested at the move in the Commons – warning it undermined aspirations for a ‘Global Britain’ – but the prime minister insisted he was wrong. “The information that has recently trickled into his ears is fake news,” Mr Johnson told the chair of the foreign affairs committee, after the foreign secretary Liz Truss whispered something to him. Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports: Matt Mathers 16 December 2021 11:04

