North Shropshire by-election news – live: Lib Dems win with 6,000 majority in ‘message to Boris Johnson’

‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’, says Helen Morgan after her North Shropshire win

The Liberal Democrats have defeated the Conservatives to win the North Shropshire by-election with a 5,925 majority, just two years after the Tories won the seat with a 23,000 majority

Helen Morgan – who came third with just 10 per cent of the vote in the same seat in the 2019 general election – won with 17,957 votes, while her Tory rival Neil Shastri-Hurst’s scored 12,032. It means the area will not have a blue MP for the first time in more than a century.

The contest was triggered after former MP Owen Paterson resigned having been found to have breached lobbying rules. Mr Paterson had held the seat for 24 years until he quit on 5 November, following a botched attempt by Boris Johnson to shield him from a 30-day suspension.

Mr Johnson will no doubt be looking on at the result with some concern, just days after his authority was challenged when almost 100 Tory rebels voted against measures in his newly-enacted Covid ‘plan B’. Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said this morning’s result represented a “clear message to the PM that [his] party is over”.

Show latest update 1639726424 ‘One more strike and he’s out,’ senior Tory says about PM A senior Tory MP has said the party lost their formerly safe North Shropshire seat because voters wanted to “send a very clear message to Downing Street”. “They are dissatisfied with the management,” Sir Roger Gale told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Asked if they were also unhappy with Boris Johnson, Sir Roger responded that the incident should be seen as a “referendum” on the PM’s leadership. “He’s had two strikes already – one more and he’s out,” he said. Citing the Conservative Party’s reputation for “taking no prisoners” when it comes to its leadership, Sir Roger said: “We got rid of a good prime minister [Theresa May] to install Boris Johnson and he has to prove he’s a good leader, right now he isn’t doing that.” Elaborating on when he believes issued with Mr Johnson’s premiership began, Sir Roger said the issues “go back to the Barnard Castle scandal, involving former senior aide Dominic Cummings. “I’ve been dissatisfied [with government] ever since and [this vote] shows that the prime minister and the people around him are not necessarily the right ones to lead.” Sir Roger Gale (UK Parliament) Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 07:33 1639725240 ‘Govt not in control of itself, let alone country,’ Labour says after result More from Jonathan Reynolds now, who used his appearance on BBC Breakfast to stress that the North Shropshire by-election result was a “terrible” outcome for the Tories. “It’s clearly a terrible result for Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, but I think one that they thoroughly deserve,” the shadow business secretary said. “Clearly people have wanted to send a message to the government they’re fed up with the incompetence, the sleaze, the kind of revelations we’ve seen over the last few weeks. And I think the government has to take heed of that.” Finishing a frank statement, he said: “(At) the minute it feels, to be frank, that this government is not in control of itself, let alone the country. And I think the result last night reflects that.” Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 07:14 1639725058 Labour MP struggles to explain party’s defeat in by-election Labour’s shadow business secretary chose some clumsy phrasing this morning when explaining why he felt his party had been unsuccessful in gaining the North Shropshire seat. “We put the effort in that was proportionate to our chance of winning,” Jonathan Reynolds told BBC Breakfast. Presenter Charlie Stayt jumped at the chance to clarify if this meant Labour had put minimum effort into campaigning for the seat, due to the fact their candidate Ben Wood took less than 10 per cent of the vote. Mr Reynolds hit back that “obviously” Labour had put effort into winning the seat, before going on to say Labour is a “party of government”. His appearance on the early morning programme received largely negative reviews on Twitter. Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 07:10 1639724279 Oliver Dowden set to be first Tory MP reacting to defeat It seems the Conservative Party’s chairman, Oliver Dowden, has the unlucky job of doing the media rounds this morning, where questions will no doubt focus on reaction to the party’s shock defeat in the North Shropshire by-election. Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 06:57 1639723613 Watch new Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan tell Johnson ‘the party is over’ ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’, says Helen Morgan after her North Shropshire win Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 06:46 1639723207 ‘Impossible not to be impressed’: Political commentators have their say A flurry of political pundits have already had their say on the potential impact of today’s by-election result on the PM. Here’s a handful of those remarks. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reminds us of the Lib Dems’ strengths when it comes to by-elections: The Daily Mirror’s Kevin Maguire used new Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan’s own words from her victory speech to cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s leadership: Sky’s Beth Rigby says Tory MPs will likely be “rattled” by the outcome: Meanwhile, veteran Tory MP John Redwood has already taken to Twitter to encourage the government to see the result as a sign ministers should begin “listening to” Conservative backbenchers: Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 06:40 1639722200 Triumphant Lib Dem candidate condemns PM’s ‘lies’ Helen Morgan used her victory speech in the early hours of Friday morning to thank party activists and to attack what she described as Boris Johnson’s “lies and bluster”. Speaking from the podium at Shrewsbury Sports Village, she praised her “incredible” campaign team for their efforts in the most challenging circumstances. Although few party supporters were allowed into the indoor bowling green where the result was declared, she told those present: “Your amazing efforts have delivered a gift of hope to our country, just in time for Christmas. “Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. “They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’. “Your Government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated. “Tonight the people of North Shropshire have said enough is enough. They have said that you are unfit to lead and that they want a change.” She also thanked “most of all” the people of North Shropshire, saying: “Not just for your support throughout this campaign, not just for putting your faith in me to be your champion in parliament, but for all the hard work and sacrifices you have made over the past two years, to get our communities through this awful pandemic. “I will never take it for granted.” In an another apparent dig at the Tories, who have been embroiled in second job scandals in recent months, Ms Morgan finished her speech by telling her constituency: “As your MP, I promise I will work for you and only you. I will always put local people and our communities first.” Morgan makes her victory speech at Shrewsbury Sports Village Sam Hancock 17 December 2021 06:23 1639721016 Tory candidate: Defeat is not Boris Johnson’s fault Neil Shastri-Hurst refused to blame PM Boris Johnson for his defeat in North Shropshire. When asked if the loss was his fault, the Tory party’s candidate said simply: “No”. “We’ve run a positive campaign here. I am extremely proud of the work that everybody has done,” he said, adding: “But we all deserve a good night’s sleep”. He also said the party does need to “reflect upon the result”. Stuti Mishra 17 December 2021 06:03 1639720040 Analysis: Loss of ultra-safe North Shropshire puts Boris Johnson under pressure Boris Johnson will come under vast pressure after losing what had been an ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a stunning defeat to the Lib Dems during the by-election triggered by a sleaze scandal. Tory nerves will be further rattled by the emphatic victory for the Lib Dems on Thursday when they overturned a near-23,000 majority to seize the West Midlands seat. Lib Dem Helen Morgan delivered a fresh blow to the beleaguered Prime Minister when she won by a massive 5,925 votes, in what is one of the biggest by-election triumphs in recent decades. Read more: Stuti Mishra 17 December 2021 05:47 1639719040 Boris Johnson’s government runs on ‘lies and bluster’, says Morgan Here’s what Liberal Democrat’s newest MP, Helen Morgan, said after victory in North Shorpshire by-election: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’, says Helen Morgan after her North Shropshire win Stuti Mishra 17 December 2021 05:30

