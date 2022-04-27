North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang parade

Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked, in a speech delivered at a military parade in Pyongyang.

Monday night’s event marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army – the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule – and featured powerful missiles capable of targeting the nation’s rivals, state media reported.

Kim, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, appeared smiling and waving from a balcony alongside his wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Fireworks lit up the sky as thousands of goose-stepping troops paraded for the leader.

