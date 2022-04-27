North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang parade

Posted on April 27, 2022 0

Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked, in a speech delivered at a military parade in Pyongyang.

Monday night’s event marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army – the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule – and featured powerful missiles capable of targeting the nation’s rivals, state media reported.

Kim, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, appeared smiling and waving from a balcony alongside his wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Fireworks lit up the sky as thousands of goose-stepping troops paraded for the leader.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang parade