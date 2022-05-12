North Korea launches suspected missile test hours after declaring Covid emergency

North Korea has fired a new suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese prime minister’s office said on Thursday, the latest in a spree of test launches.

It would be the second time this month Pyongyang has fired a ballistic missile test, and comes just two days after South Korea’s new president Yoon Seok-youl came to office.

More details to follow

