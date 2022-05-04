North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’ eastward, says South Korea

May 4, 2022

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese coast guard, the object is suspected to be a ballistic missile.

More details to follow.

Source Link North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’ eastward, says South Korea