North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea and the Japanese military said on Saturday.

The unidentified projectile — the hermit kingdom’s 15th major launch this year as part of a spree of provocative activity — has already fallen into the sea, the Japanese coast guard said.

This missile launch comes just three days after the North fired another projectile off its east coast from Sunan airport in Pyongyang, drawing widespread condemnation.

Analysts see the launches as an attempt to provoke the US and its allies into negotiations over the tough sanctions regime imposed on Pyongyang, with diplomatic talks stalled since before president Joe Biden entered the White House.

The United States has warned that North Korea might be preparing to revive its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was dismantled during the rounds of talks between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, and that it could stage a new nuclear test there as early as this month.

More follows

Source Link North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, says South Korea