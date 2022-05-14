North Korea confirms 21 deaths and jump in cases of 'fever' as Covid-19 spreads

North Korea has confirmed that 21 people have died and 174,440 more people have “fever symptoms” as of Friday (13 May) as the country battles Covid-19.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un said that the spread of the coronavirus had put the country in “great turmoil.” The nation’s population is largely unvaccinated, having refused offers of vaccines from Russia and China.

North Korean state media have not confirmed how many of the deaths or cases of fever were confirmed as Covid-19.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.