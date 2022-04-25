A GOP state senator in North Dakota has resigned following a flurry of news stories over texts he exchanged with a man now in jail for child pornography charges and an alleged attempt to transport children with the intent of sexual contact.

Sen Ray Holmberg of the North Dakota state Senate sent an email to local reporters on Monday confirming his resignation. The email was published online by a reporter for The Forum and WDAY, two local news outlets.

“Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings. I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions,” wrote Mr Holmberg. “Consequently, in respect for the institution and its other 140 members, I shall resign my Senate seat effective June 1, 2022. This date will give District #17 leaders enough time to go through the process and select a replacement.”

More follows…

Source Link North Dakota state senator resigns after text exchanges with man jailed on child porn charges