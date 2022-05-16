North Carolina police investigating multiple ‘related’ shootings that injured 7 people

A night in violence in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has left police investigating multiple shootings that left at least seven people injured at three locations – a set of attacks that appear to be related.

In a statement, the Winston-Salem Police Department said that “This is not a random act of violence,” and announced that “the investigation is ongoing.” According to public information officer Kira Boyd, “preliminary information indicates the scenes are all related.”

The news came at the end of a particularly deadly weekend of gun violence across the US, which saw a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, a murder in downtown Chicago, and a series of shootings in Milwaukee after a basketball game.

