North Carolina police chief suspended for telling officers how to get fake Covid-19 vaccine cards

A North Carolina police chief has been suspended for telling other law enforcement officers how to get fake Covid-19 vaccine cards.

TJ Smith, the police chief of Oakboro, Stanly County, was placed on two weeks’ unpaid leave and six months’ probation from 21 December following an investigation into his actions.

A letter, sent to Mr Smith from Oakboro Town Administrator Doug Burgess, said the police chief had notified other law enforcement officers “to attend a ‘clinic’ where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated”.

These actions violate personnel policies including fraud, willful acts that endanger the property of others and serving a conflicting interest as well as police policy manual violations of obedience to laws and rules and regulations, general conduct and competency.

“Based on my review of all information available and provided that relate to your failures in personnel conduct, I am placing you on unpaid leave for two calendar weeks,” the letter read.

Mr Smith was warned that any further violations may lead to dismissal.

Mr Smith admitted in a statement to WMBF News that he “made a mistake” and “shared something that wasn’t true”.

“A friend called me with some information about a mobile vaccination clinic. It was a busy morning like every other busy morning,” he said.

“After I got off the phone with that friend, I called two other officers (not in my department) and passed on information about what was described as a “self-vaccination” clinic. I got one phone call, hung up and made two others.

“I didn’t sit back and digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought. I just passed it on.”

Mr Smith said that, with the “benefit of hindsight”, he realises his actions “sound questionable” but insisted that “it was just one person sharing the word with another”.

“I didn’t post it on social media, and I didn’t really sit back and think hard on it at that moment,” he said.

He added that he had received his Covid-19 vaccine back in the spring.

“I’m owning that. It was a mistake, and I shared misinformation” he said.

The police chief said that he hopes the community of Oakboro “know my heart well enough to know that this came from a place of caring, that I realize I made a mistake now, and that they will allow me to continue serving in the best way I know how”.

Mr Smith has the right to appeal the decision over the disciplinary action, the letter said.

