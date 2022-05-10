North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean and floats away

Posted on May 10, 2022 0

A beach house has fallen into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s coast and more are in danger of collapsing, US National Park Service officials said on Tuesday.

Footage shared on social media shows the unoccupied home, located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, being swept away after falling into the waves.

It is the second house on the road to collapse in recent months.

The park service has confirmed the surrounding area has been closed off amid fears more properties are at risk of falling.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean and floats away