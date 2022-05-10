North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean and floats away

A beach house has fallen into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s coast and more are in danger of collapsing, US National Park Service officials said on Tuesday.

Footage shared on social media shows the unoccupied home, located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, being swept away after falling into the waves.

It is the second house on the road to collapse in recent months.

The park service has confirmed the surrounding area has been closed off amid fears more properties are at risk of falling.

