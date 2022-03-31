Norman Reedus pays tribute to The Walking Dead on last day of filming

Norman Reedus has paid tribute to The Walking Dead on the show’s last day of filming.

The series, which premiered in 2010 is set to come to an end with its extended 11th season which concluded shooting on 30 March.

Reedus, who has appeared in every season of the show, posted a behind the scenes video on Instagram and wrote: “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast.”

He also thanked the fans for their support over the years: “Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was.

Reedus later remarked that he was struggling to comprehend the show ending: “I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”

During the filming of The Walking Dead’s final season, Reedus suffered a concussion but quickly recovered and was back shooting a week later,

While The Walking Dead is ending, Reedus is set to continue playing his character Daryl Dixon in a currently untitled spin-off that will also feature Melissa McBride reprising her role as Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead was originally focussed on Rick Grimes played by Andrew Lincoln but after Lincoln departed the show after season nine, Reedus was elevated to top billing.

A number of other Walking Dead spin-offs are also in the works including one starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan set in New York.

The last season of The Walking Dead is ongoing and can be watched on Disney Plus with a new episode every Sunday.

