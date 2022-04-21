Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham sunk 11th seed Luca Brecel to book his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield for the second time.

The world number 38 turned a 6-3 overnight advantage into a 10-5 victory over the Belgian, who had arrived at the Crucible on the back of his best season to date.

Saengkham, who lost a final-frame decider to Mark Selby in the second round two years ago, fired two centuries in the first session on Wednesday but Brecel gave himself hope by grabbing the final two frames of the day.

Luca Brecel was beaten by Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three consecutive frames upon the resumption moved Saengkham one from victory and he had a sniff of a 147 to wrap up the win after potting the first six reds and blacks with all the balls in a good position.

But after Saengkham ran aground, Brecel, who reached the final of the UK Championship and won the Scottish Open in December, hit back with his first half-century of the match to reduce the deficit.

A flamboyant century in the next took Brecel to within four frames but Saengkham was unfazed and completed his victory in the next frame to set up a last-16 meeting with eight-time Crucible finalist John Higgins.

Source Link Noppon Saengkham beats Luca Brecel to book place in second round