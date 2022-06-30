Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

Earlier in the year, The Independent revealed that Akshata Murty, wife of Rishi Sunak, was using non-dom status to save millions of pounds on her UK tax bill. 

Non-dom status applies to someone who was born overseas, and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence or “domicile”.

However, it’s not the only tax tool that allows people to avoid paying tax in the UK. The Independent’s economics editor Anna Isaac goes Behind The Headlines to explore, non-doms, ghost-doms, tax-havens and other tactics used by the UK elite.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines