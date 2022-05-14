‘Nobody wants to step forward’: Tory rebels fear failure to organise plot will let Boris Johnson escape leadership vote

Conservative MPs hoping to force a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson fear the failure of a leader to step forward to organise a challenge will allow him to escape.

Rebel Tories have told The Independent of their growing despair at colleagues refusing to “confront” the crisis in their party – highlighting the absence of a figurehead to coordinate a campaign and rally doubters.

One former minister expressed astonishment that Mr Johnson had avoided a reckoning despite “disastrous” local elections results, but warned: “There is no leadership, nobody wants to step forward.”

A second echoed that “nobody wants to be seen as a leader” of a plot, adding: “Colleagues know it can’t go with this, but everybody looks at their feet when I ask what we are going to do.”

A third said there were hopes that Jeremy Hunt, the defeated 2019 leadership candidate – who opposes a contest while war rages in Ukraine – would speak out, asking: “Who is going to lead the letter-writing?”

Another former minister has told their constituents that the push to topple Mr Johnson has “failed”, because fellow MPs have stayed silent.

The Independent was told of a recent private meeting where a group of Tory MPs “bitched about Boris”, only to join in the laugher when the prime minister joined them and cracked jokes.

There is a fear it will be impossible to defend Mr Johnson on the doorstep if Keir Starmer is fined over his beer-and-curry gathering in Durham last year and resigns.

“How will I face my constituents if Starmer has quit – but our leader, despite multiple fines, is still there?” one of the former ministers said.

Jeremy Hunt is against a leadership contest while the war in Ukraine is happening (PA Archive)

The rising frustration comes after the event long thought most likely to trigger a leadership challenge – an elections mauling – came and went, yet the prime minister’s position appears safe.

His aides are said to be “buoyant about the future” and believe the prime minister is close to being out of danger because “the sky hasn’t fallen in”.

The Conservatives lost almost 500 seats and control of 12 councils in the 5 May elections – one of the party’s most dire performances and worse than most predictions.

But only around 15 Tory MPs have called for Mr Johnson to go, or revealed they have submitted letters demanding a no-confidence vote, and the tally has not risen since the poll results.

Some 54 letters are needed to trigger the vote, after which the prime minister would be forced to resign if he failed to win the support of more than half of the party’s 359 MPs.

Many MPs say they are waiting to see whether he receives more police fines for the No 10 Covid lockdown parties and Sue Gray’s final Cabinet Office into the scandal – but some rebels fear momentum will be lost.

Boris Johnson’s position appears safe despite his party’s heavy losses at the local elections

The belief underlines the fragile links between the various Tory tribes, the One Nation group, the hard Brexit backers who put Mr Johnson in No 10 and the 2019 newcomers who owe their success to him.

Mr Hunt, the One Nation former foreign secretary, warned last week of a “big mountain to climb” for the Tories to stay in power, but said a leadership contest would be wrong “in the middle of a terrible war in Ukraine”.

Steve Baker, the former Brexit minister who coordinated signatures to force a no-confidence vote in Theresa May’s leadership, has called on Mr Johnson to quit – but is not actively plotting this time.

“If Jeremy came out and said he had seen enough evidence [against Mr Johnson] that might make the difference,” one MP suggested.

Another said, of his constituents: “My people are saying ‘anyone but Boris’ – but when I ask who should replace him, my fellow MPs go quiet.”

One of the former ministers said: “I try to impress on my colleagues that, in deciding to do nothing, they are making an active decision to stick with Boris at the next election.”

Another has warned their colleagues: “The problem at the moment is him, but it could easily be all of us if we are not careful – because the whole party will be totally contaminated.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Nobody wants to step forward’: Tory rebels fear failure to organise plot will let Boris Johnson escape leadership vote