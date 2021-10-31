No truce in ‘fish wars’ as No 10 rejects French claims of deal to end dispute

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end the “fish wars” between the two countries, leaving Paris on course to launch reprisals in just 48 hours.

France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute – but No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.

The prime minister’s spokesman suggested Paris had given no indication it is changing its deadline of Tuesday to snarl up cross-Channel trade with port restrictions and border checks.

As a result, the UK is standing by its threat to launch a legal battle and do “whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests”, Mr Johnson has said.

“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” his spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome.

The UK had not agreed to take any different measures, such as relaxing the rules for issuing licences, after French boats were denied access to UK waters they say they have fished for decades.

“Our position has not changed in regard to enforcing the Brexit deal as agreed by both sides.”

