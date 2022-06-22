Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi movie ‘Dune’ starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya is all set to return with a sequel next year. And looks like the House of Atreides has already found a new ally in Lady Margot, an integral member of the Bene Gesserit, which will be played by Léa Seydoux.

With several reports making rounds on the internet suggesting that the ‘No Time To Die’ actress has joined the already ensemble cast of the sci-fi franchise, it’ll be interesting to see another talented artist joining the team. Meanwhile, Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel ‘Dune’ (on which the film is based) suggests that the character of Lady Margot will be crucial in the upcoming movie as her help would guide help Paul Atreides with his revenge against the House of Harkonnen.

Popularly known for her performances in ‘Inglourious Basterds’, ‘Midnight in Paris’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ and essaying the role of Madeleine Swann in Bond movies (Spectre and No Time to Die), Seydoux’s addition has given ‘Dune’ fans another reason to rejoice.

From winning several Academy Awards to minting millions at the box office, the phenomenal success of ‘Dune’ (which released in 2021) inspired the makers to return with the second part. Taking to social media, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that ‘Dune: Part 2’ will released in theatres in October 2023.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

Cover Image: Twitter

Source Link : 'No Time To Die' Actress Léa Seydoux To Play Lady Margot In Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part 2'