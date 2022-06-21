‘No serious injuries’ after fire at high-rise block close to Grenfell Tower, LFB confirm

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade told reporters that “no series injuries” were reported after a fire broke out at high-rise block in west London, close to Grenfell Tower.

Incident commander Liam Hall also confirmed that the blaze was extinguished on Tuesday (21 June) and residents were being returned home.

“At 9:20 this morning the London Fire Brigade were called to a fire on the 12th floor of Stebbing House, crews attended within minutes,” he said.

“We have no reports of serious injuries.”

