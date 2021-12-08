No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.

The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.

The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.

After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post on Tuesday.

The ranch includes a three-storey, four-bedroom main house, a caretaker’s residence and additional structures like an airstrip and hangar. It also has stables, firehouse and a yurt, which is a small, portable tent-like accommodation, the report said.

Estate managers said they were hopeful the property would now attract buyers as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

“The proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for the estate’s regular administration, including its payment as necessary of taxes, creditors and claimants,” Daniel H Weiner, who represents the estate, told the Post.

“Now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have begun to ease, this unique property should be more easily accessible to a greater number of potential purchasers,” he added.

In July, estate managers said proceeds of the sale would be used in part to compensate Epstein’s victims.

Epstein died by suicide at a Manhattan prison in 2019 while on trial for sex-trafficking charges.

Though Epstein never faced charges stemming from incidents of abuse at the New Mexico property, there are allegations in court documents of his victims who claim incidents of sexual abuse occurred at the property.

There are photographs of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, from the property. Ms Roberts has claimed she was abused by prince Andrew, a charge denied by him.

Victims have also alleged that Epstein wanted to make the New Mexico property a “baby-making factory” by inseminating women, said the report.

The property remains on sale even as Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell continues to face trial in New York on sex-trafficking charges.

Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse sold for $51m (£38.6m) earlier this year while his Palm Beach estate sold for $18.5m (£14m) in March.

Epstein’s estate managers are, however, trying to gain control over his most infamous property, the sister islands of Little and Great St James in Virgin Islands, considered to be at the centre of his alleged international sex-trafficking racket.

While the government of Virgin Islands has asked a court to give it control, Epstein’s estate managers are fighting the request, saying they want to sell the islands to set up a relief fund for victims.

