There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.

Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care was dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.

“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.

The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number of hospital admissions will continue to rise for at least two more weeks “potentially”, given the lag period between infection and illness.

Before the New Year, Boris Johnson backed away from imposing new Covid curbs – even as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland cracked down – after a cabinet and party revolt.

Mr Argar also sought to dismiss growing expectations of an attempt by Tory MPs to topple the prime minister, after a collapse in public support amid anger over sleaze and lockdown-busting No 10 parties.

“There is a clear sense of common purpose in the parliamentary party and in the country in getting behind the prime minister,” he claimed.

more follows

Source Link No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists