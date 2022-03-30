‘No longer tenable’ for UK judges to sit on Hong Kong’s top court, Foreign Office says

The Foreign Office has said it is “no longer tenable” for serving judges to sit on Hong Kong’s top court because because of the impact on human rights of the national security law imposed by Beijing.

It comes after the UK Supreme Court said its justices cannot continue to sit on the courts “without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from the values of political freedom, and freedom of expression”.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said: “We have seen a systematic erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong.

“Since the national security law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press and free association.

“The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong’s leading court, and would risk legitimising oppression.

“I welcome and wholeheartedly support the decision to withdraw British judges from the court.”

More follows

