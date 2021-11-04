‘No fly list, now’: TikTok star divides internet by tucking into whole fish on plane

In a move that astonished her followers, one travel TikTok star has filmed herself tucking into a whole fried fish on a flight.

“Am I the only one who brings a whole meal like this onto the plane?” travel blogger Kevine McMillan (who posts as @mcmillansonthego) captioned the divisive video.

But she started a debate that was less about plane picnics and more about the etiquette of bringing pungent dishes – such as a whole cooked fish – into an enclosed space.

“No fly list now,” commented one follower.

“Lord let her never be on one of my flights with fish, she will meet the not so nice me,” responded another.

“I don’t mind people bringing a meal with them, but fried fish??” read another of the 93 comments.

Comments from her 10.1k followers became so lively that McMillan had to jump back on with a response.

“OK, OK folks… it wasn’t out for long. I took this video for discussion sake. I know fish has a smell therefore it wasn’t out long to bother anyone,” she said.

Although the odorous inflight meal appeared to be a genuine faux pas rather than a prank, this isn’t the first time a TikTok travel blogger has caused a stir with their food habits.

Last November, another user of the video-content platform, Marcus Monroe, left viewers “disgusted” when he appeared to cook a raw steak in the aeroplane bathroom on a flight, using a lighter.

“They don’t have hot meals anymore on airplanes so… I come up with a solution,” he captioned the prank video, which has since been deleted.

Southwest Airlines was even moved to tweet after the incident: “We — we have no words. Other than please don’t even think about cooking a steak on one of our flights,” they wrote in a post that was also deleted after the video was revealed to be faked.

