No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations, LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday said there was no investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth and they were not actively looking into the actor.

The 67-year-old Sex and the City star has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, one in 2004 and another in 2015.

Noth has dismissed the allegations as “categorically false.”

The LAPD had initially said it was looking into the sexual assault allegations by the two women. “We are still looking into the nature of the report and trying to narrow down where, when and if where the report was filed,” LAPD sergeant Bruce Borihanh had said.

But LAPD officer Drake Madison said on Thursday evening that no report has been filed so far in the case. “There is no record of a report being filed at this time. Without a report, there is no investigation,” he said.

The actor, who played Mr Big in the HBO series, has recently appeared in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, which began earlier this month. It was seeing him doing interviews around the spin-off series that prompted the two women to make individual claims to The Hollywood Reporter regarding Noth’s alleged behaviour.

The two women—who are using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily—alleged that Noth assaulted them in his apartment in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively.

Zoe told the publication that she was 22 years old and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth regularly visited for business. She said he assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Lily said that she was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub and Noth allegedly assaulted her in New York.

The actor, however, has denied all allegations of sexual assaults and said that the encounters were consensual.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross,” he said.

He added: “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Soon after reports about the alleged sexual assault surfaced, stationary bicycle manufacturer Peloton removed an advertisement starring Noth.

A Peloton spokesperson said: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations, LAPD says