No apology from Boris Johnson, after hostage Nazanin tells him she ‘lived in the shadow of his words’

Boris Johnson made no apology to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she told him she had ‘lived in the shadow of his words’ during years in an Iranian jail, her husband Richard has said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was meeting the prime minister for the first time since her release in March, and the first time since he wrongly told a parliamentary committee as foreign secretary in 2017 that she had been training journalists in Iran.

His words were used by the Tehran authorities as proof that Nazanin was working against the Iranian state, rather than visiting her parents in the country as she claimed.

