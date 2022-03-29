No 10 refuses to say if Boris Johnson will quit if fined by police, as first Partygate penalties imposed

Downing Street has refused to say if Boris Johnson will resign if he is fined over lockdown-breaching parties at No 10, after it was revealed that police have recommended penalties in 20 cases.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said that No 10 did not know whether the PM was among the 20 cases passed on by the Metropolitan Police to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for fines to be issued.

The spokesperson said that the names of those fined will not be passed on to Downing Street, and staff will not be required to inform managers if they receive a fixed penalty notice.

However, they may be required to disclose any breach for security vetting purposes, depending on their level of clearance. And civil service disciplinary action may result from the findings of the separate report carried out by senior Whitehall manager Sue Gray, the spokesperson said.

The PM’s spokesperson did not accept that today’s Scotland Yard announcement amounted to proof that Mr Johnson misled the House of Commons when he told MPs that rules had been followed in Downing Street, saying only that the PM will make a statement when the process has concluded.

Asked if Mr Johnson would resign if he was found to have broken Covid laws, he replied only: “That is a hypothetical question.”

