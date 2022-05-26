No 10 has apologised for wrongly telling The Independent there were no Downing Street parties, but refused to say if anyone will be disciplined.

Late last year, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman was asked how he could claim no Covid rules were broken when – at the time – no investigation was taking place.

The Independent was told: “It’s simply just a statement of fact,” and “I’m not going to get into internal matters. As I said, guidance has been followed at all times.”

The Sue Gray report has now laid bare a catalogue of drunkenness, vomiting and damage at the illegal events, which led to 126 fines by the Metropolitan Police.

Asked why journalists had been misled, in December, the official spokesman said: “I am happy to apologise for that.”

He claimed there “were events we were not aware of” at the time, but – asked if any staff will be disciplined as a result– said: “I’m not going to get into disciplinary action.”

The spokesman also confirmed Mr Johnson was admitting he misled the Commons over the parties when he told MPs, on Wednesday, that he was “correcting the record” – but said the misleading was not intentional.

more follows

Source Link No 10 apologises for wrongly telling The Independent there were no parties