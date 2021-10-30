Nitu Chandra Performed Stunts Herself In Her Hollywood Debut Movie 'Never Back Down: Revolt'; Says 'Confident About This Role'

If you’re a Bollywood buff, then you’re sure to remember actress Nitu Chandra. The talented diva, who debuted in Hindi cinema with Garam Masala in 2005, will soon make her Hollywood debut and join the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Indian actors, who have managed to earn a name overseas. The 37-year-old actress will feature in a never-seen-before avatar as she’s all set to flaunt her Taekwondo skills on the silver screen. Joining the cast of Kellie Madison directorial Never Back Down: Revolt, Nitu will be seen sharing screen space with Michael Bisping, Olivia Popica, Brooke Johnston and James Faulkner in the upcoming action-drama.

Talking about her character in the fourth series of the Never Back Down franchise, Nitu, in a recent inter view , revealed why she chose to perform her stunts and how her Taekwondo skills helped her bag the role in the martial arts movie. “Being a Blackbelt 4th Dan in Taekwondo, I was confident about this role. I was prepared for the hardcore action sequences and chose to do them myself without body doubles,” she said. Furthermore, she also added that she used to rehearse her stunts for hours before actually filming them.

All my training and hardwork over the years has come handy playing Jaya in the action-packed drama, Never Back Down Revolt. And it wouldn’t have been possible without #AmritDoley‘s valuable guidance. pic.twitter.com/oFAqJjLp4T — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@1Neetuchandra) October 22, 2021

Nitu also stated that the role was perfectly-tailored for her as her Taekwondo skills helped her pull off the character of Jaya in the movie. In another convers ation , Nitu told that she bagged the role at the special screening of Will Smith’s Bad Boys, where he met the producer of Never Back Down: Revolt, who seemed to be quite impressed with her after knowing that she had a 4th Dan blackbelt in Taekwondo.

Earlier this year, Nitu had also revealed that she has wrapped the shoot of a Greek film and also bagging a Korean TV series as well. The actress has even produced a National Award-winning movie like Mithila Makhaan, but at the moment, Nitu looks pretty excited about her Hollywood debut movie Never Back Down: Revolt.

Cover Image: Twitter

Source Link : Nitu Chandra Performed Stunts Herself In Her Hollywood Debut Movie 'Never Back Down: Revolt'; Says 'Confident About This Role'