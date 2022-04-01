Nish Kumar says man bought tickets to his show thinking he was Romesh Ranganathan

Nish Kumar has said that a man was “removed” by staff at his Shropshire comedy show for being “disruptive” after he realised that Kumar was not Romesh Ranganathan.

The comedian – known for The Mash Report and Taskmaster – is currently touring his “Your Power, Your Control” show around the UK.

On Friday (1 April), Kumar tweeted: “Last night a man came to the show and was disruptive and it turned out he thought he was going to see Romesh Ranganathan.”

“So here’s something I thought I’d never have to say: if you have tickets to the show, please make sure it’s me you want to see.”

The 36-year-old followed up his tweet with another, reading: “Why are white people like this part 765545677990876578899.”

Kumar went on to thank the venue’s staff at the Theatre Severn “who removed him with class”, adding that “the rest of the audience […] were great the whole night”.

The Independent has reached out to the Theatre Severn for comment.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Your Power, Your Control here, in which critic Isobel Lewis writes that “Kumar’s topical material is among the best I’ve seen this side of Covid”.

In March last year, it was announced that the BBC would be cancelling The Mash Report to “make room for new comedy shows”.

The show, on which Rachel Parris also heavily featured, became a subject of controversy concerning criticism that BBC’s comedy output is perceived as having a left-wing bias.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Kumar wrote: “A lot of people are asking me for a comment and here it is” – accompanied with an image of himself on the show pointing to a screen that reads: “Boris Johnson is a liar and a racist.”

