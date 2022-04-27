Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order deals: Where to buy the Wii Sports sequel

When the original Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, it quickly made a name for itself as a console that anyone could pick up and play, regardless of age or ability. One of the best demonstrations of this was Wii Sports, which came included with each console.

Gamers will have fond memories of mimicking the motions of a backhand in tennis, lining up the perfect putt on the green and accidentally swinging a bowling ball into a crowd of terrified Mii avatars behind them. It felt like everyone had at least played it and there were plenty of cautionary tales about people ignoring the wrist strap warnings and their TVs paying the ultimate price.

Now Nintendo hopes to recapture those memories in a Switch-shaped bottle with Nintendo Switch Sports. Announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the new avatars appear more detailed than their Mii counterparts and the number of different games has also expanded.

Favourites like bowling and tennis are on display but there are a number of new gaming modes, such as volleyball and football which make use of the Switch’s joy-con hardware.

If you want to find out more about Nintendo Switch Sports and where to get the best deals, including ones with the optional leg strap, then keep reading.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’

Nintendo Switch Sports will be available 29 April 2022 on Switch consoles. But players should note that, as motion controls are required to play, it will not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch lite unless separate joy-cons are paired with it.

A digital version of the game game is currently available to pre-order through the Nintendo website (£31.99, Nintendo.co.uk) but if you want to play the game’s “penalty shootout” mode, the game will require a legstrap peripheral which can be purchased with a physical copy of the game (£39.99, Nintendo.co.uk).

If you’re looking for an even better deal on Nintendo Switch Sports then we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available from other retailers:

Looking to get your hands on the latest Nintendo console? These are the best deals on the Switch this month

