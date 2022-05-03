Nintendo Switch Sports deals: Where to buy the Wii Sports sequel

Nintendo Switch Sports has become a hit with fans old and new, as the game has quickly made its way to the top of the UK sales charts.

In our review of the game, we said: “It’s a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii.”

Announced in the latest Nintendo Direct and released in April 2022, the game is selling like hot cakes and could be on track to be one of Nintendo’s best selling Switch games in the near future.

Favourites like bowling and tennis are on display but there are a number of new gaming modes, such as volleyball, badminton and football which make use of the Switch’s joy-con hardware.

If you want to find out more about Nintendo Switch Sports and where to get the best deals, including ones with the optional leg strap, then keep reading.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’

Nintendo Switch Sports is now available on Switch consoles. But players should note that, as motion controls are required to play, it will not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch lite unless separate joy-cons are paired with it.

A digital version of the game game is currently available to pre-order through the Nintendo website (£31.99, Nintendo.co.uk) but if you want to play the game’s “penalty shootout” mode, the game will require a legstrap peripheral which can be purchased with a physical copy of the game (£39.99, Nintendo.co.uk).

If you’re looking for an even better deal on Nintendo Switch Sports then we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available from other retailers:

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Want to find out more about the game? Read our full review of Nintendo Switch Sports

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nintendo Switch Sports deals: Where to buy the Wii Sports sequel