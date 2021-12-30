Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in January

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.

With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.

But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions. And be warned – when a discount does drop, Switches tend to sell out fast.

Now that the new Nintendo Switch OLED model has been released, we’ve seen the price of the original console slashed, and it’s currently cheaper than it has ever been before. Sadly, if you’re searching for a Nintendo Switch lite, there seems to be a significant shortage globally at the moment, so you’ll struggle to find stock, let alone deals on the handheld device. We have seen the Switch lite in stock at ShopTo, however, who is selling it for £199.85 (Shopto.net).

We’ve found the biggest savings on Nintendo Switch bundles and consoles for you to peruse below. Here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right option for you and our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now.

Check Nintendo Switch stock from UK retailers below:

The best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for 2022 are:

The best Nintendo Switch deals for January 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for January

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £299.89, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is one of our favourite colour variants, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart 8 for free.

Nintendo Switch and ‘Pokemon Shield’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £349.97, now £329.99, Game.co.uk

Game is offering almost £20 off this bundle with the latest generation Pokemon game, along with everyone’s favourite classic kart racer. It comes in the bright neon red and blue colourway and you get the stand in black.

Nintendo Switch OLED white and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and SanDisk 256GB memory card: Was £386.98, now £369, Currys.co.uk

While we haven’t found many deals on the standalone Nintendo Switch OLED, this bundle deal from Currys is an excellent buy if you’re looking to bag Nintendo’s newest console. You’re essentially paying for the Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at full price, but then getting the microSD card at less than half its usual price. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” our writer said in their review of the console. “If you’re new to Nintendo, buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”

Best Nintendo Switch console deals for January

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £279, now £259, Currys.co.uk

(Nintendo)

One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. In a price unmatched anywhere else, you can enjoy 10 per cent off the device at Currys right now.

If the neon red and blue Nintendo Switch is a little too bright for you, then Currys is also selling the more minimalist grey version for less too. This is the original console before Nintendo went wacky with its colours, but it still comes with all the extras like the grey joy-cons and trusty black stand.

Nintendo Switch FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy?

There are currently three versions of the Switch on sale. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, allowing you to play games on your TV as well as on its built-in touchscreen.

The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode if you purchase more separately.

It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway (£259, Amazon.co.uk) – it is also available in grey.

The other console option is the Nintendo Switch lite (£199, Amazon.co.uk): a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, to be fair).

The touchscreen is smaller on the lite – 5.5in compared to the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

The Nintendo Switch lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours such as coral and turquoise.

The third version of the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch OLED, and it is available to buy now for £309.99 (Amazon.co.uk). It has a larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals

On its own, the Nintendo Switch typically retails from £279, rising to around £319.99 when part of a bundle with one game, and up to £359.99 when bundled with two. A bundle is usually the best deal as you’ll always make a saving compared to the cost of buying the game and console individually.

If you’re shopping for the larger, multifunctional Nintendo Switch, it’s also helpful to check whether the listing is for a V1 or V2 edition.

The former is the original 2017 version, which has considerably worse battery life as this was the main thing that Nintendo improved upon in the new edition, which it quietly started distributing in 2019.

Most retailers will only stock the V2 these days but it’s not always clear what is stocked when you’re looking at resale sites or descriptions without much detail. If you’re unsure, look to the packaging – the box for the V2 has a bright red background and should have a serial number starting with XKW.

The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles from £219 with selected games. As above, buying the lite with a game usually represents the best value for money.

Want the newest Nintendo Switch model? Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK today

