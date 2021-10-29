Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.

With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.

But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions. And be warned – when a discount does drop, Switches tend to sell out fast.

Now that a newer Nintendo Switch OLED model has been released, we’ve seen the price of the original console slashed, and it’s currently cheaper than it ever has been before. We’ve found the biggest savings on the Nintendo Switch (£259.99, Argos.co.uk) and the Nintendo Switch lite (£186, Amazon.co.uk) for you to peruse, as well as discounts on accessories and games, that are well worth having on your radar.

And with Black Friday just around the corner, we’re almost certain that the Nintendo Switch is going to be discounted even further. For what to expect from the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals this year, bookmark our handy guide.

Read more:

Here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right option for you and our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now.

Check Nintendo Switch stock from UK retailers below:

The best Nintendo Switch deals for November 2021 are:

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £279, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The best Nintendo Switch lite deals for November 2021 are:

Nintendo Switch lite grey : Was £199.99, now £186, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £199.99, now £186, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch lite coral: Was £209.99, now £197.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £209.99, now £197.99, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch lite yellow: Was £238.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

The best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for 2021 are:

Nintendo Switch lite and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle : Was £238.99, now £209, Currys.co.uk

: Was £238.99, now £209, Currys.co.uk Nintendo Switch lite, ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Minecraft Dungeons’ bundle – grey: Was £238.96, now £209, Currys.co.uk

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. In a price unmatched anywhere else, you can enjoy 10 per cent off the device on Amazon right now.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nintendo Switch lite grey Dedicated to handheld play wherever you are, the Nintendo Switch lite is a more affordable and lightweight console. With its 5.5in touch screen and up to seven hours battery life, it’s perfect for gaming on the go. The resolution is even the same as larger versions.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nintendo Switch lite coral One of the cheapest colourways you can buy, Amazon has the best price on the coral Switch lite right now. Enjoy built-in controllers, compatibility with any Switch game and both multiplayer and individual modes. Like the other lites, it weighs just 276g, meaning it’s super lightweight.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nintendo Switch lite yellow One of the brightest Switch lites available, this yellow colourway is reduced by £20 on Amazon right now. Compact and lightweight, it’s ideal for gaming on-the-go.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nintendo Switch lite and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle Currys is offering nearly £30 off this bundle including the Mario Kart 8 deluxe game right now. One of the most popular colourways of the Switch lite, the grey device boasts a 5.5in display, built-in controllers and is compatible with any game in handheld mode.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nintendo Switch lite, ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Minecraft Dungeons’ bundle – grey Save nearly £30 on this Nintendo Switch lite bundle that includes both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. The lightweight, classic grey console is perfect for popping in your bag for spontaneous gaming. As well as the two games that are included, there’s a wealth of others available in the Nintendo Switch library.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Nintendo Switch FAQs Which Nintendo Switch should I buy? There are currently three versions of the Switch on sale. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, allowing you to play games on your TV as well as on its built-in touchscreen. The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode if you purchase more separately. It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway (£259, Amazon.co.uk) – it is also available in grey. The other console option is the Nintendo Switch lite (£188.49, Amazon.co.uk): a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, to be fair). The touchscreen is smaller on the lite – 5.5in compared to the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards. The Nintendo Switch lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours such as coral and turquoise. The third version of the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch OLED, and it is available to buy now for £309.99 (Amazon.co.uk). It has a larger, brighter screen, a better kickstand and a new base. How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals On its own, the Nintendo Switch typically retails from £279, rising to around £319.99 when part of a bundle with one game, and up to £359.99 when bundled with two. A bundle is usually the best deal as you’ll always make a saving compared to the cost of buying the game and console individually. If you’re shopping for the larger, multifunctional Nintendo Switch, it’s also helpful to check whether the listing is for a V1 or V2 edition. The former is the original 2017 version, which has considerably worse battery life as this was the main thing that Nintendo improved upon in the new edition, which it quietly started distributing in 2019. Most retailers will only stock the V2 these days but it’s not always clear what is stocked when you’re looking at resale sites or descriptions without much detail. If you’re unsure, look to the packaging – the box for the V2 has a bright red background and should have a serial number starting with XKW. The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles from £219 with selected games. As above, buying the lite with a game usually represents the best value for money. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below: Did you know there’s a brand new Nintendo Switch about to be launched? Here’s how to pre-order an OLED in the UK

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021