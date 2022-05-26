Nine-year-old boy recounts horrors of Texas school shooting: ‘We were all panicking’

A nine-year-old boy has recounted his experience of the Texas school shooting, telling reporters that everybody was “scared” and “panicking” during the horrific incident.

Chance Aguirre bravely spoke a day after 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“Everybody was scared, we were all panicking because we didn’t know what was happening,” he said.

“All we saw were police and border patrol coming into the cafeteria and we were all hiding behind a stage in the cafeteria when it happened.”

