Nine people charged with blocking abortion clinic with chains and ropes

Nine people have been accused of blocking a Washington DC abortion clinic with chains and ropes in October 2020, an indictment has revealed.

The nine individuals allegedly entered the abortion clinic and barricaded the building with their bodies, chairs, ropes and furniture, according to the Justice Department. The clinic was not named.

An indictment on Wednesday accused the nine people of engaging in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the health care clinic, as well as to prevent patients from receiving treatment.

Under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) obstructing and interfering with reproductive health care is prohibited.

On the day of the blockade, according to The Washington Post, the protesters arrived at the clinic under the pretence of an appointment.

The nine individuals traveled from states including New York, Michigan and Massachusetts, after planning their anti-abortion protest through calls and texts, to then carry-out the plan, according to authorities.

An alleged intruder appeared to admit to blockading the abotion clinic – in apparent violation of the FACE act – in a Facebook Live video, the DOJ said.

“We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children,” said Jonathan Darnel, according to reports.

Another of the accused, Jay Smith, 32, caused a nurse “to stumble and sprain her ankle” during the blockade, the Justice Department alleged.

The nine individuals could face a maximum of 11 years in prison if convicted, and three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000 (£266,00).

It follows a number of moves by Republicans to restrict access to abortion, including in Texas, where the procedure has been beyond after the six-week mark. That’s often before many women even realise they are pregnant. Other states have followed since with restrictions of their own.

Speaking in September about the Texas restrictions, attorney general Merrick Garland said his department would seek to protect the constitutional right to abortion via the FACE Act.

“We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act,” Mr Garland said at the time, The New York Times reported.

The seven other accused were named as Lauren Handy, 28; Paulette Harlow, 73; Jean Marshall, 72; John Hinshaw, 67; Heather Idoni, 61; William Goodman, 52, and Joan Bell, 74.

